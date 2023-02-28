Wu-Tang Clan and Nas announce tour of Australia, New Zealand, Europe, UK and North America

Wu-Tang Clan and Nas have announced a sprawling world tour for this year, covering Australia, New Zealand, Europe, the UK and North America from May to October.

The new run marks a continuation of the co-headlined ‘N.Y. State Of Mind’ tour – named for Nas’ 1994 ‘Illmatic’ cut – which initially hit the North American touring circuit over 25 dates last year. Wu-Tang and Nas will kick things off in New Zealand this time around, playing a one-off show there in Auckland on Tuesday May 9. From there, they’ll hit the Australian east coast with back-to-back arena gigs in Brisbane, Sydney and Melbourne.

Moving on to Europe, the long-affiliated rap heavyweights will perform in Stockholm, Sweden on Friday June 2, following up the night after (June 3) with a gig in Copenhagen, Denmark. Dates in Germany, the Netherlands and France will follow, before Wu-Tang and Nas wrap up the tour’s second leg with shows in Dublin, Glasgow and London.

Closing out the stint will be another North American leg, this time running over 20 dates and kicking off in Nashville on Wednesday September 20. They’ll chase it up with a trio of gigs in Florida – Hollywood, Jacksonville and Tampa – then roll on through Washington (DC), Brooklyn and Atlantic City over the last few days of September.

October will then kick off with Canadian shows in Toronto and Laval, with Wu-Tang and Nas’ Stateside return being marked by a show in Columbus, Ohio. Rounding out the itinerary from there will be shows in Minneapolis, Chicago, Winnipeg, Edmonton, Calgary, Vancouver, Portland, Seattle, Las Vegas and finally Highland.

See here for ticketing details regarding the New Zealand show, here for the Australian dates, here for those in Europe, Ireland and the UK, and here for North America.

Nas’ most recent album was his 16th, ‘Kings Disease III’, which arrived last November and earned a five-star review from NME. Wu-Tang, on the other hand, are currently streaming the final season of their biographical drama series Wu-Tang: An American Saga.

Wu-Tang Clan and Nas’ 2023 world tour dates are:

MAY

Tuesday 9 – Auckland, Spark Arena

Friday 12 – Brisbane, Entertainment Centre

Saturday 13 – Sydney, Qudos Bank Arena

Sunday 14 – Melbourne, Rod Laver Arena

JUNE

Friday 2 – Stockholm, Avicii Arena

Saturday 3 – Copenhagen, Royal Arena

Monday 5 – Berlin, Parkbuhne Wuhlheide

Tuesday 6 – Amsterdam, Ziggo Dome

Wednesday 7 – Paris, Accor Arena

Friday 9 – Dublin, 3Arena

Monday 12 – Glasgow, OVO Hydro

Tuesday 13 – London, The O2

SEPTEMBER

Wednesday 20 – Nashville, Bridgestone Arena

Friday 22 – Hollywood, Hard Rock Live

Saturday 23 – Jacksonville, Daily’s Place

Sunday 24 – Tampa, Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

Tuesday 26 – Washington, Capital One Arena

Wednesday 27 – Brooklyn, Barclays Center

Friday 29 – Atlantic City, Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall

OCTOBER

Sunday 1 – Toronto, Scotiabank Arena

Monday 2 – Laval, Place Bell

Wednesday 4 – Columbus, Schottenstein Center

Saturday 7 – Minneapolis, Target Center

Sunday 8 – Chicago, United Center

Tuesday 10 – Winnipeg, Canada Life Centre

Friday 13 – Edmonton, Rogers Place

Saturday 14 – Calgary, Scotiabank Saddledome

Monday 16 – Vancouver, Rogers Arena

Tuesday 17 – Portland, Moda Center

Wednesday 18 – Seattle, Climate Pledge Arena

Saturday 21 – Las Vegas, MGM Grand Garden Arena

Sunday 22 – Highland, Yaamava Theatre