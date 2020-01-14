X Japan frontman Yoshiki donates $50,000 to Australian Red Cross

X Japan frontman Yoshiki has pledged $50,000 to the Australian Red Cross, to aid bushfire victims.

The Japanese musician also made a $50,000 donation to the Rainforest Trust’s Conservation Action Fund through his nonprofit organization Yoshiki Foundation America.

“Conservation and sustainability are two of my primary concerns,” Yoshiki said in a press statement. “No matter what country you are from, we are all one planet. This is an issue that concerns everyone, and I hope more people will join this cause.”

The musician, who was in attendance at this year’s Golden Globes Awards on January 6, was inspired to donate to the causes after seeing the outpouring of support at the event, according to the statement.

Yoshiki has been noted for his ongoing charity work throughout the years, including donations towards Leonardo DiCaprio’s Earth Alliance, disaster relief for forest fires in South Korea and typhoon relief in his native Japan. The musician was named one of Forbes Asia’s 30 Heroes of Philanthropy in 2019.

Yoshiki is the latest celebrity to donate towards Australian bushfire relief, following actor Chris Hemsworth and his family, rock band Vampire Weekend and metal icons Metallica, among others. In the coming weeks, musicians such as Queen + Adam Lambert, Alice Cooper, Hockey Dad and Alex Lahey are set to play fundraising concerts, including the now-sold out Fire Fight Australia, in cities across Australia in support of bushfire relief.