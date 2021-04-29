Xavier Rudd, Kasey Chambers and Pete Murray lead Sunset Sounds festival lineup

Xavier Rudd, Kasey Chambers and Pete Murray will head up the bill for the newly announced Sunset Sounds festival, set to take place later this year.

Organisers of Sunset Sounds announced the festival’s return to its home of Roche Estate in the NSW Hunter Valley today (April 29).

In a press release, Rudd spoke of his excitement at taking part in the upcoming festival. “I’m stoked to join the lineup for Sunset Sounds festival on Wonnarua Country and to share some new music on stage,” he said.

“It’s an exciting time for people, a time to reset, a time for gratitude, a time to remember how lucky we are that we can celebrate life, love, music etc so freely in this magical country that we get to call home.”

Chambers echoed the sentiment, adding, “Looking forward to bringing some live music back with my fellow musicians for Sunset Sounds,” while Murray enthused, “The last time I remembered sharing the same stage with Xavier Rudd was in 2004 so I’m very excited to be doing this again with him & of course the other amazing Aussie artists on the bill.”

Set to take over the famed winery on Saturday November 20, Rudd, Murray and Chambers will also be joined by the likes of Josh Pyke, Ben Lee, The Beautiful Girls, Charlie Collins and Kyle Lionheart.

Ticket presale kicks off at 2pm AEST on Monday May 3 before general sale tickets become available on Thursday May 6 from 11am AEST.