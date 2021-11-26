Xavier Rudd, Pete Murray and Josh Pyke lead new Sunset Sounds 2022 line-ups

A new round of shows has been announced for next year’s travelling Sunset Sounds festival, with gigs in the Hunter and Yarra Valleys set to be headlined by Xavier Rudd, Pete Murray and Josh Pyke.

The former show – set to take place on Saturday April 9 at the Roche Estate – will also see a headlining set by The Whitlams, alongside other exclusive performances from Kyle Lionhart and Charlie Collins.

Punters in the Yarra won’t miss out on a full slate, though, as their show’s line-up – due to hit the stage on Saturday 23 at Rochford Wines – is fleshed out with Tex Perkins & The Fat Rubber Band and Ash Grunwald. Other acts booked to play both dates are The Beautiful Girls, Busby Marou, Little Green and Amber Rose.

“This is a cracking lineup,” Murray said in a press statement. “I can’t wait to share the stage with these artists again.”

His excitement was echoed by Pyke, who chimed in: “There’s been reshuffling and rescheduling, but I’m so excited to be a part of this event, and can’t wait to play for you all.”

The new dates add to a suite of other gigs sporting the Sunset Sounds branding, with an earlier show in the Yarra set to take place on Saturday March 19. Daryl Braithwaite and Ian Moss will headline, with a 12-act bill rounded out by the likes of Kate Ceberano, Ross Wilson and Thirsty Merc.

Similar lineups will also take to the stage in Mudgee and Wagga Wagga next year, with dates locked in for the Saturdays of March 26 and November 5, respectively.

Tickets for the new shows go on sale at 9am local time next Thursday (December 2), with a presale running from the same time on Tuesday November 30. More details on that can be found via the Sunset Sounds website.