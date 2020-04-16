Xavier Rudd releases stop-motion music video for single ‘Storm Boy’

Xavier Rudd has released a stop-motion video for his 2018 song ‘Storm Boy’. Watch the clip below:

Premiered on Music Feeds today (April 16), the clip was directed and animated by Italian illustrator and stop-motion artist, Gianluca Maruotti. The title track from his most recent studio album, ‘Storm Boy’ is the first of Rudd’s songs to be given an official clip in almost two years. His most recent clip before that, ‘Honeymoon Bay’, premiered in June 2018.

Xavier Rudd also shared the clip to social media today, announcing a fan competition to celebrate the video’s release. By commenting ‘XAVIER’ on the video’s YouTube upload, fans enter the draw to win a handwritten copy of the song’s lyrics.

‘Storm Boy’ was Rudd’s first solo album in almost six years. Speaking to Music Feeds at the time of its release, Rudd commented that the album is “full of many stories”.

“There’s a couple I’ve had sort of tucked away and waiting for the right time to bring them through, some special little songs that I had. I guess it’s a special record for me.”

Rudd released a remix of ‘Storm Boy’ in 2019, which remains his most recent musical release. Rudd has no current plans to tour in 2020 once coronavirus venue restrictions are lifted.