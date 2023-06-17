Xavier Rudd wins 2023 Environmental Music Prize

Xavier Rudd has been crowned the recipient of the 2023 Environmental Music Prize (EMP), taking out the honour with his 2021 single ‘Stoney Creek’.

He was one of 22 finalists for this year’s EMP, with the list also including the likes of Beckah Amani, Emily Wurramara, Flume, Jen Cloher, King Stingray, Midnight Oil, Mo’Ju, Tash Sultana, Troy Cassar-Daley, Wildheart and Woodes.

In a press release shared earlier this week, Rudd said of his win: “What an honour to be named winner of the [EMP]. The land and sea and all its magnificent plants and animals have been the biggest inspiration for my music by far since I began writing songs when I was a kid and, so as far as music awards go, this one feels perfect. Thanks to all of you who voted for me and to all of the other artists nominated. Big love.”

Rudd went on to explain how the environment was key to him writing ‘Stoney Creek’, noting that he wrote it “under the melaleuca trees” en route to Cape York, while he “contemplated life and what was happening in the world”.

The Torquay-native songwriter continued: “I had been hearing stories about how the forced lockdowns across the world had allowed space for many of the environment’s natural ecosystems to spring back to life and recover from relentless human traffic. I had been thinking ‘Without nature, without our natural resources, how do we survive?’”

Alongside the EMP title itself, Rudd was awarded $20,000 in prize money. He’s announced that he’ll be donating 100 per cent of this to several environmental organisations, although these have not been named as of yet.

In a statement of her own, EMP Edwina Floch said: “Xavier’s moving and deeply personal music reminds us that nature brings life, beauty and meaning to all of us. I’m delighted he has been acknowledged for his ability to bring us together and make us reflect. For decades he has used his voice, both on and off stage, to shine light on various environmental issues, supporting the work of countless groups and organisations along the way.

The [EMP is not just about one winner. We aim to recognise and build a community of talented artists who want to inspire action for climate and conservation. There are many truly wonderful songs, and over the last two years we’ve curated an incredible selection, each with their own unique approach and perspective. We encourage everyone to discover the songs and stories on our website and to share them with others.”

Last year’s EMP – the inaugural award – was taken out by King Gizzard And The Lizard Wizard, who won at the hand of their 2020 single ‘If Not Now, Then When?’ and its accompanying music video. They donated the entirety of their $20,000 coup to The Wilderness Society.