Here’s when XG’s debut mini-album ‘New DNA’ comes out

Korea-based multinational girl group XG has announced the release date of their debut mini-album ‘New DNA’.

Today (July 25), XG revealed that their first-ever mini-album, titled ‘New DNA’, will be released digitally on September 27. According to the girl group’s official website, the project will feature six songs, including the previously released ‘GRL GVNG’.

“XG’s first mini-album boldly embodies the declaration of being a ‘new species’ free from conventions and limitations,” reads the description of ‘New DNA’ on XG’s official website. “This album visually and audibly expresses XG’s ‘New DNA’, making it a compelling introductory piece that delves into the heart of their artistic journey.”

A physical version of ‘New DNA’ is available for pre-order now from XG’s official shop, Weverse Shop, Amazon and more. The CD edition of the mini-album is also available in ‘X’ and ‘G’ versions, both featuring a photo book, postcards, trading cards and more.

‘New DNA’ comes shortly after XG went viral in January with their dual singles ‘Shooting Star’ and ‘Left Right’. XG have since released remixes of both songs, including a rework of ‘Shooting Star’ with Rico Nasty and ‘Left Right’ with GOT7’s Jackson Wang and Ciara.

XG first debuted in March 2022 with the single ‘Tippy Toes’, and made a comeback later that year with the single ‘Mascara’. The group’s rappers then went viral on TikTok in late 2022 after the release their ‘GALZ XYPHER’ performance clip.

In an interview with NME, leader Jurin shared: “We had no idea when we were making it that so many people would react to it, so we feel very honoured.”