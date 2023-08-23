XG usher in summer with ‘New Dance’ music video

Girl group XG have released a music video for their new single ‘New Dance’.

On August 23 at 6pm KST, the Korea-based global girl group unveiled the music video for ‘New Dance’, which features whimsical, summery visuals.

“Slide with my girls to the party, we ain’t come to bother nobody / We just gonna have a good time, movin’ our body, body / See me gettin’ down on the floor, I walked into da show / I just learned a new dance, they ask me how I do that,” they sing on the chorus.

Advertisement

‘New Dance’ is the third song XG have unveiled from their upcoming mini-album, following the previously released ‘TGIF’ and ‘GRL GVNG’. Titled ‘New DNA’, the six-track record is due out on September 27.

According to the group’s official website, the upcoming record “boldly embodies the declaration of being a ‘new species’ free from conventions and limitations,” and will be “a compelling introductory piece that delves into the heart of their artistic journey.”

‘New DNA’ will arrive about eight months after the girl group’s last comeback with dual singles ‘Shooting Star’ and ‘Left Right’ in January, though they went on to release remixes of both tracks in the following months featuring the likes of Rico Nasty, GOT7’s Jackson Wang and Ciara.