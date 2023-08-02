XG to release new single ‘TGIF’ this week

Korea-based multinational girl group XG are set to release a new single called ‘TGIF’ this week.

Today (August 2), XG confirmed on Twitter that they would be releasing ‘TGIF’ this Friday (August 4). The song is available to pre-save now on Spotify and Apple Music, and will be released at 12am in each timezone. In addition a music video for the track is also set to drop at 6pm KST on the same day.

‘TGIF’ will appear on XG’s upcoming debut mini-album ‘New DNA’, which is set to be released in September. The project will also feature the previously released single ‘GRL GVNG’.

The 2nd pre-release song ‘TGIF’ from XG’s 1st Mini Album ‘NEW DNA’ is confirmed for Fri, August 4th! XG / TGIF

News of ‘New DNA’’s upcoming release came shortly after XG went viral with their dual singles ‘Shooting Star’ and ‘Left Right’, which were released in January. The girl group have since released remixes of both songs, with ‘Shooting Star’ getting a rework with Rico Nasty and the new version of ‘Left Right’ featuring GOT7’s Jackson Wang and Ciara.

XG first debuted in March 2022 with the single ‘Tippy Toes’, and made a comeback later that year with the single ‘Mascara’. The group’s rappers then went viral on TikTok in late 2022 after the release their ‘GALZ XYPHER’ performance clip.

Back in June, XG members Hinata, Juria and Chisa released a new video in the girl group’s ‘XG VOX’ series, where they cover songs by other artists. There, the trio covered songs like TLC, , WOODZ, Utada Hikaru and more.