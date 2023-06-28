XG tease pre-release single ‘GRL GVNG’ from first mini-album

Japan-based girl group XG will soon be releasing a single titled ‘GRL GVNG’ from their first-ever mini-album.

On June 28, the seven-member group – made up of Jurin, Chisa, Hinata, Harvey, Juria, Maya and Cocona – shared a teaser image to Twitter announcing the upcoming release of their new single ‘GRL GVNG’. Due out on June 30, the song will act as the first pre-release track from their forthcoming debut mini-album, which they announced the day prior.

The 1st pre-release song from XG’s 1st Mini Album is

confirmed for Fri, June 30th! GRL GVNG

from XG’s 1st Mini Album

2023.06.30 FRI ▶️Streaming/Download

12AM within each timezone#XG #GRLGVNG #XG_GRLGVNG #XG_1st_MiniAL #XGALX pic.twitter.com/tFGOPbWeFp — XG OFFICIAL (@XGOfficial_) June 28, 2023

Advertisement

While its title and release date have not been announced, the forthcoming project will be their first comeback since this January’s dual singles ‘Shooting Star’ and ‘Left Right’. XG have since released remixes of both songs, including a remix of ‘Shooting Star’ with Rico Nasty and ‘Left Right’ with GOT7’s Jackson Wang and Ciara.

The announcement also arrives shortly after the members of XG released a series of performance videos on YouTube, the most recent of which had been a vocal medley culminating with a cover of TLC’s ‘No Scrubs’ by vocalists Hinata, Juria and Chisa.

XG’s rappers Jurin and Cocona have also released original verses to N.O.R.E’s ‘Nothin’’, while Harvey and Maya did the same with Cordae and Anderson .Paak’s ‘Two Tens’ in their own cover clips.

Last month, the septet made their US performance debut at 88rising’s Head In The Clouds festival in New York City. They are also set to perform at the fifth annual Head In the Clouds festival in Los Angeles this August.

XG first debuted in 2022 in March 2022 with the single ‘Tippy Toes’, and made a comeback later that year with the single ‘Mascara’. The group’s rappers then went viral on TikTok in late 2022 after the release their ‘GALZ XYPHER’ performance clip, spawning reaction videos by YouTubers and celebrities the likes of Jackson Wang and Thai rapper Milli.

Advertisement

In an interview with NME, leader Jurin shared: “We had no idea when we were making it that so many people would react to it, so we feel very honoured.”