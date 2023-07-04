xikers to release new music this August

Rookie K-pop boyband xikers are set to make their first-ever comeback this August.
Yesterday (July 3), xikers released two teasers on their Twitter account. The first seemed to emulate the home screen of a phone, with an app called “Trickey” with a chat bubble that says: “Trick or search!”
A number of hours later, xikers confirmed that they would be making their return with new music next month. The K-pop boyband are set to make their comeback on August 2. More information about the project is expected in the coming weeks.
xikers made their official debut on March 30 with their first mini-album, ‘HOUSE OF TRICKY: Doorbell Ringing’. The project was lead by the lead single ‘Tricky House’, as well as the follow-up single ‘ROCKSTAR’.
‘HOUSE OF TRICKY: Doorbell Ringing’ went on to debut at umber 75 on the Billboard 200, making them the third-ever K-pop boy group to enter the chart with a debut release, after SuperM and Tomorrow X Together.
Prior to their debut, the members of xikers – Minjae, Junmin, Sumin, Jinsik, Hyunwoo, Junghoon, Seeun, Hunter, Yujun, and Yechan – were introduced as KQ Fellaz 2 in August 2022. During this time, the group performed at several K-pop festivals and labelmates ATEEZ’s concerts both in Korea and overseas.
In other K-pop news, OMEGA X have joined a new K-pop agency after leaving SPIRE Entertainment. The boyband have signed an “exclusive contract” with IPQ Corp, known for producing the Korean Boys’ Love series A Shoulder to Cry On, which starred OMEGA X members Jaehan and Yechan.