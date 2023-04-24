Watch xikers’ high-energy music video for ‘ROCKSTAR’

Rookie K-pop boyband xikers have released their music video for ‘ROCKSTAR’, the second single from their recent debut mini-album.

On April 24 at Midnight KST, the new KQ Entertainment boyband dropped a thrilling music video for ‘ROCKSTAR’, a cut from their debut mini-album ‘HOUSE OF TRICKY: Doorbell Ringing’, which dropped on March 30.

In the new ‘ROCKSTAR’ visual, the xikers members come into contact with a strange blue light shining from the sky, later finding that they have been granted supernatural energy. The group perform the song’s powerful choreography, leaving wisps of blue flames behind with each move.

“Feelin’ like a rockstar, ooh alive / In my blood I feel alive, ooh alive / From now on, ride or die / Feelin’ feelin’ feelin’ feelin’ like a star, let’s go,” they belt in the chorus.

‘ROCKSTAR’ is the second track from xikers’ mini-album to receive a music video treatment, following ‘TRICKY HOUSE’. The record has since landed at Number 75 on the Billboard 200, making them the third-ever K-pop boy group to enter the chart with a debut release, after SuperM and Tomorrow X Together.

Prior to their debut, the members of xikers — Minjae, Junmin, Sumin, Jinsik, Hyunwoo, Junghoon, Seeun, Hunter, Yujun, and Yechan — were introduced as KQ Fellaz 2 in August 2022. During this time, the group performed at several K-pop festivals and labelmates ATEEZ’s concerts both in Korea and overseas.

In a recent interview with NME, xikers vocalist Jinsik shared: “I don’t want us to be typecast. I’d like for us to be able to give the fans and the general public a variety of music that they can listen to. Music is such a large presence in our lives as artists, and the fans hold just as much weight in presence and meaning to us.”