Listen to Yaeji’s new mixtape ‘WHAT WE DREW 우리가 그려왔던’

Yaeji has released her new mixtape ‘WHAT WE DREW 우리가 그려왔던’ — you can listen to the record below.

The New York City-via-Seoul electronic producer, DJ and vocalist has followed up her first two 2017 EP releases, ‘Yaeji’ and ‘EP2’, with the mixtape, which is her first release on XL Recordings.

‘WHAT WE DREW 우리가 그려왔던’, which is entirely produced by Yaeji, has been released today (April 2). In a statement, Yaeji explained that the title “is so much about friendship, family, gratitude and support – support that I’ve felt, that I’ve given, and that we all share.”

NME said that ‘WHAT WE DREW 우리가 그려왔던’ is a richly textured record, and that its “focus on communal connection, makes it a ripe world to explore in trying times like these.” Read the full review.

As well as the mixtape, Yaeji has also dropped the video for its title track this week. The visuals star Yaeji, her grandfather and the DADAISM CLUB as Yaeji reminisces on her memories of her childhood in Korea.

“This song is about sharing love and gratitude with the people you call family,” Yaeji explained about the clip, which was filmed in Korea with Dawnqmentary. “Dawn and our friends helped bring my nostalgia for Korea to life.”

You can see Yaeji’s upcoming UK and European tour dates below.

NOVEMBER

Sunday 8 – Astra, Berlin, Germany

Tuesday 10 – Paradiso, Amsterdam, Netherlands

Wednesday 11 – Heaven, London

Saturday 14 – Elysée Montmartre, Paris, France