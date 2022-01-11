Yard Act and Hookworms members co-found Holodrum and announce debut album

Holodrum, a new band featuring members of Yard Act, Hookworms and more, have announced their self-titled debut album.

The disco-influenced group also includes members of Cowtown, Virginia Wing and Drahla, with the full line-up consisting of Emily Garner (vocals), Matthew Benn (synth/bass/production), Jonathan Nash (drums), Jonathan Wilkinson (guitar), Sam Shjipstone (guitar/vocals), Christopher Duffin (sax/synth) and Steve Nuttall (percussion).

Holodrum will release their self-titled debut on February 25 via Gringo Records and Dinked Editions, and they’ve previewed the record today (January 11) with the release of the song ‘Free Advice’.

Speaking about the track, Garner said it “expresses the state of feeling invincible in the face of adversity and acts quite explicitly as a piece of good advice, applicable to anyone that’s gone out of their way just to harsh your vibe”.

“When it comes to doing music most bands fall between two extremes of doing it for some goal or as an end to itself,” guitarist Shjipstone added about the formation of the new band.

“I think Holodrum is about the joy and complexity of living, and I just hope to god everyone gets to have a good time doing it.”

Drummer Nash said that the band’s “process is really democratic”, adding: “Everyone is free to add, take away, re-record, remix and openly discuss anything they want until we come to a conclusion. We work to the grid, which means disciplined rhythms with a wealth of textured, arpeggiated synths and intricate percussion woven into the foundations.

“It’s man and machine working in harmony.”

Holodrum will perform two live dates next month in London and Leeds, with tickets available here. You can see the gigs below.

February

2 – Brudenell Social Club, Leeds

5 – Servant Jazz Quarters, London