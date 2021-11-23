Listen to Yard Act’s new “anti-capitalist anthem” ‘Payday’

Yard Act have shared a new track called ‘Payday’ – you can listen to it below.

The song is the latest preview of the Leeds band’s debut studio album ‘The Overload’, which is set for release on January 7 via Zen F.C.

“‘Payday’ was one of the few tracks on the record we had to rebuild completely in the studio because the first demo was recorded on my computer and the hard drive corrupted,” explained frontman James Smith. “We spent about TWO hours trying to figure out that stupid keyboard part I’d put on it and couldn’t remember how to play. It was boring but worth it.

“It’s about gentrification, class fetish and how the human brain is so powerful that with enough time and processing power combined it will be able to justify, defend and/or continue to commit the actions of any human being it controls.”

As for the single’s James Slater-directed video, Smith added: “We wanted to do something less location and narrative-based for this video, so an infinity white studio served as the perfect purgatory for an anti-capitalist anthem funded by a major record label.

“It was great to get Kayleigh from ‘The Overload’ car boot shoot back with her friends, and they choreographed a brilliant dance routine for it themselves, which really brings the video to life. It’s also nice to finally be able to explain all the lettuces that kept cropping up in the previous videos.”

Yard Act are due to embark on a UK and European tour in 2022 – you can check out the full schedule below.

FEBRUARY 2022

02 – L’Aéronef, Lille

03 – Trix, Borgorhaut

04 – Paradiso Kleine Zaal, Amsterdam

05 – Molotow, Hamburg

06 – Stengade, Copenhagen

07 – Plan B, Malmö

09 – Badehaus, Berlin

10 – Blue Shell, Cologne

11 – Rotondes, Luxembourg

12 – La Boule Noire, Paris

17 – Village Underground, London – SOLD OUT

18 – Patterns, Brighton

19 – The Joiners, Southampton – SOLD OUT

21 – Exchange, Bristol– SOLD OUT

22 – Clwb Ifor Bach, Cardiff

23 – Bodega Social, Nottingham – SOLD OUT

24 – The White Hotel, Salford – SOLD OUT

25 – The Trades Club, Hebden Bridge – SOLD OUT

26 – Brudenell Social Club, Leeds – SOLD OUT

MARCH 2022

01 – The Cluny, Newcastle

02 – The Caves, Edinburgh

03 – Mono, Glasgow

APRIL 2022

05 – Earth, London

MAY 2022

11 – Trinity, Bristol

18 – Rescue Rooms, Nottingham

19 – Zanzibar, Liverpool

20 – Irish Centre, Leeds

21 – Band on the Wall, Manchester

22 – The Foundry, Sheffield

27 – Arts Centre, Norwich

Meanwhile, the group have been announced for SXSW 2022, Yorkshire’s Deer Shed Festival and Groningen’s Eurosonic Noorderslag.