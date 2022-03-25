Yard Act make thrilling US TV debut as they bring ‘The Overload’ to ‘Fallon’

Yard Act made their US TV debut last night (March 24) with an electrifying performance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon – watch it below.

The Leeds band played the title track from their acclaimed debut record ‘The Overload’, which hit Number Two in the UK albums chart upon its release in January.

Appearing live in Fallon’s studio in New York City, Yard Act delivered an energetic take on the song as their circular black-and-white logo spun behind them. Later, a series of strobe lights flashed while guitarist Sam Shjipstone shredded towards a thrilling finale.

You can watch the band’s appearance on Fallon here:

Taking to Twitter after recording their first Fallon performance, Yard Act wrote: “What a rush to be a part of that. Didn’t dare look up to my left to see what [Fallon’s house band] @theroots were making of all our nonsense. Hope you enjoy it x.”

They added: “Shortly we’ll be on Fallon showcasing what we do, and what we do is be a bunch of prats that were told not to expect anything, yet still we persevere and look at the mess we’ve made. Honestly, this happened and here we are. Ta.”

See those tweets below.

Top banana @jimmyfallon @FallonTonight we are on tonight at 11.35 EDT on @nbc OR if you are UK you can watch on Sky Comedy Saturday 12.45am. What a rush to be a part of that. Didn’t dare look up to my left to see what @theroots were making of all our nonsense. Hope you enjoy it x pic.twitter.com/sLcYvNtuGa — Yard Act (@YardActBand) March 25, 2022

That @tveyenyc show was an absolute rush tonight. shortly we'll be on fallon showcasing what we do, and what we do is be a bunch of prats that were told not to expect anything, yet still we persevere and look at the mess we've made. Honestly, this happened and here we are. Ta x — Yard Act (@YardActBand) March 25, 2022

Earlier this month, the group played a string of gigs as part of SXSW 2022 in Austin, Texas. They’ve since performed further shows in New York and Philadelphia and are due to play in Toronto, Canada on Sunday (March 27).

In April, Yard Act will take to the stage at Coachella in Indio, California before returning to the UK for appearances at Liverpool Sound City and The Great Escape in Brighton.

Yard Act are also set to support Jack White in London as part of the former White Stripes frontman’s 2022 ‘Supply Chain Issue Tour’.

The group will hit the road for another UK headline tour this spring – check out the full schedule and find any remaining tickets here.