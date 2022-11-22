Yb. taps into his emo side on heady new single ‘Blackphemy’

Brisbane artist Yb. (aka Yaw Afoakwah) has returned with his fourth single for the year, a moody ballad titled ‘Blackphemy’.

In a press release, Afoakwah noted that the song explores themes like isolation and self-doubt, with the mood progressively shifting in a lighter direction as the music itself flourishes. It’s the title track from his forthcoming debut EP, which is set to arrive in full this Friday (November 25) via GYROrecords.

He said of the record’s overarching narrative: “All my life I’ve felt like I’ve had to leave my cultural predispositions behind in order to feel accepted in what was, at the time, a predominantly white community. But the beautiful thing about this EP is it truly is an encapsulation of my unfiltered and sometimes crude self.”

Advertisement

Have a listen to ‘Blackphemy’ below:

Also featuring on the ‘Blackphemy’ EP will be the singles ‘Change Your Mind’, ‘Sleeping Without Me’ and ‘Sandra’, which arrived respectively in April, July and September of this year.

As a whole, the record is said to be an encapsulation of Afoakwah’s “experience as a black artist in Australia”, with lyrics that candidly tackle topics such as “the harsh realities of racism, ignorance and the pressure to be accepted”.