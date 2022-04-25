Yeah Yeah Yeahs Nick Zinner releasing instrumental suite ‘41 Strings’

Nick Zinner, guitarist in the Yeah Yeah Yeahs, is releasing his instrumental suite ’41 Strings’ digitally and on vinyl for the first time this summer.

The collection, which is made up of four movements that mirror the seasons, arrives on July 1 via Chaikin Records – a label imprint run by Zinner’s Yeah Yeah Yeahs bandmate, Brian Chase.

You can listen to one of the songs from the collection, ‘Fall’, here:

Advertisement

The collection first premiered in New York in 2011 and was a commission for the 41st anniversary of Earth Day. The album version was recorded in May 2011 at Water Music in New Jersey.

’41 Strings’ has been performed in public just three times since then.

Performers on the album in addition to Zinner include guitarists Aku Orraca-Tetteh, David Pajo, Siebren Versteeg, and Joshua Zucker, as well as bassist Andy Macleod, drummer Brian Chase, and others.

Recently, Yeah Yeah Yeahs announced their first UK headline shows in nine years, where they’re set to try out some new material. Find ticket details here.

The New York band last toured the UK in 2013 following the release of their most recent studio album, ‘Mosquito’, which came out in April of that year.

Advertisement

YYYs last appeared on these shores when they performed at London’s All Points East festival in 2018. NME called the show “a tight and tumultuous hour without an ounce of flab in sight”.

Back in February 2020, Karen O said she felt “ready to make some music” with Yeah Yeah Yeahs following the group’s lengthy hiatus. “It feels like time to have something new out there,” she explained at the time. “But that’s yet to happen, so we’ll see how this year goes.”