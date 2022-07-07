Yeah Yeah Yeahs’ Nick Zinner shares “love letter” to Australia and Aussie music playlist ahead of Splendour In The Grass

Yeah Yeah Yeahs guitarist Nick Zinner has written a “love letter” to Australia ahead of the band’s upcoming appearance at Splendour in the Grass.

Shared yesterday (June 6) via Eat This Music, the “quick love letter” begins with Zinner reminiscing on the band’s first-ever Australian appearance, a 2002 concert in which they opened for Jon Spencer Blues Explosion in Brisbane.

Zinner then recounts the “half a dozen times” that they have visited Australia, including drummer Brian Chase’s “improv drumming” tour and vocalist Karen O’s performance at the Sydney Opera House in 2012.

Advertisement

Noting the nine years since their last visit in 2013, Zinner described the band’s Australian absence as “a near eternity in band years”, before citing the country as “one of [their] favourite places to play and visit.”

Zinner also recalls “feeling helpless and angry” observing the devastation of the 2020 bushfires, and cites record shopping and native animal sighting among the band’s “to do” list when they next visit Australia.

Elsewhere in the letter, Zinner notes Yeah Yeah Yeahs’ appreciation for Australian music, specifically praising bands like The Avalanches, Amyl and the Sniffers, Total Control and The Native Cats, among others.

READ MORE: A day out with The Native Cats in Hobart

“We are all massive fans of Australian music, specifically the punk and post-punk bands of the late 70s, and the current explosion of inspirational acts… Most of my favourite rock music from the last 10 years or so has been coming from Australia.

“I don’t know quite what or how it happened but in my opinion, the best rock bands are in Australia right now…What the hell is going on down there? It’s insane and I love it,” Zinner wrote.

Zinner accompanied the letter with a playlist of his “Favourite Music from OZ”, which included bands The Birthday Party, Dirty Three and The Saints among its all-Australian tracklist. Listen below.

Advertisement

The message comes ahead of Yeah Yeah Yeahs’ appearance at Splendour in the Grass later this month (July 22) as well as side-shows in both Melbourne (July 20) and Sydney (July 24).

Yeah Yeah Yeahs announced their new album ‘Cool It Down’ earlier this month. It will mark the trio’s first album since 2013’s ‘Mosquito’ and features the lead single ‘Spitting Off The Edge Of The World’ featuring Perfume Genius. In a statement, Karen O said writing ‘Cool It Down’ “​​came with its fair share of chills, tears, and euphoria.”

Zinner alluded to the new album in his message: “We have a new record and a new lease on life/urgency since our last visit, and are truly looking forward to returning and playing music for you all,” he wrote.

In other Splendour-related news, earlier today the festival revealed its set times and site map, as well as line-up changes that see Pond and Tasman Keith joining the bill as Adrian Eagle, Mako Road and Surfaces drop out.