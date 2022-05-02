Yeah Yeah Yeahs announce new music and confirm New York and LA shows

Yeah Yeah Yeahs have shared a snippet of new music while announcing headline shows in New York and Los Angeles. The band also announced that they’ve signed to Secretly Canadian ahead of releasing new music this Fall.

After teasing the gigs over the weekend, the Karen O-led trio have confirmed they’ll take to the stage at NYC’s Forest Hills Stadium on October 1 before visiting the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, California on October 6.

The Linda Lindas will open for the band on both dates, with Japanese Breakfast also appearing as a special guest in LA. An additional support act for the New York concert is still to be announced.

It’ll mark the first time be the first time Yeah Yeah Yeahs have played headline shows in New York and Los Angeles since 2017 and 2018 respectively.

“It’s with true life affirming pleasure to announce our two headline shows in our two hometowns NYC AND LA supported by two wildly gifted bands Japanese Breakfast and The Linda Lindas at the Hollywood Bowl, with The Linda Lindas supporting in Forest Hills and our other support TBA soon!” O said of the band’s latest news. “Representin’ a few generations yo!

“Cannot wait to see you there! New music! New Era! And New Home with Secretly Canadian! Much to celebrate!”

YYY US DATES! It's with true life affirming pleasure to announce our two headline shows in our two hometowns NYC AND LA! pic.twitter.com/PQehIatfdV — Yeah Yeah Yeahs (@YYYs) May 2, 2022

Tickets go on general sale at 10am local time this Friday (May 6) – buy yours here. Fans can access a pre-sale at the same time on Wednesday (May 4) by using the password DressUP22.

YYYs shared the news of their US live comeback in a video featuring a slice of new material. Reminiscent of their acclaimed third album ‘It’s Blitz!’, the ’80s-sounding and synth-heavy instrumental plays over a filtered close-up of Karen O’s eyes.

The clip then fades out to reveal all of Yeah Yeah Yeahs’ 2022 headline shows, which include next month’s appearances in Manchester and London as well as Melbourne and Sydney dates in July.

See the video here:

Upon announcing their first UK headline shows in nine years in March, Yeah Yeah Yeahs revealed that they had “some tunes so fresh and so NEW to try out” on the tour. Any remaining tickets for those dates are available here.

Yeah Yeah Yeahs’ most recent studio album, ‘Mosquito’, came out back in 2013. They last performed in the UK as part of London’s All Points East festival in 2018. NME described that set as “a tight and tumultuous hour without an ounce of flab in sight”.

Back in February 2020, Karen O said she felt “ready to make some music” with YYYs following the group’s lengthy hiatus. “It feels like time to have something new out there,” the frontwoman explained. “But that’s yet to happen, so we’ll see how this year goes.”

Yeah Yeah Yeahs are also scheduled to perform at Primavera Sound 2022 in Barcelona next month.