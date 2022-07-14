Yeah Yeah Yeahs pull out of Splendour in the Grass 2022, The Avalanches to replace

Splendour in the Grass organisers have announced a major change to this year’s line-up a week before the event is scheduled to kick off, with Yeah Yeah Yeahs no longer appearing on the bill.

In a message from the New York indie rockers shared by Splendour today (July 15), Yeah Yeah Yeahs cited “health issues” for the cancellation of their appearance at the festival, as well as sideshows that were scheduled in Melbourne and Sydney.

“The disappointment weighs heavily on us, we apologize for such disappointing news,” the statement continued. “We’ve been waiting a long time to see you again and we hope to return soon to fulfill our commitments in good health and spirits for you.”

Splendour organisers have announced Yeah Yeah Yeahs’ replacement on the festival bill, with The Avalanches set to perform on Friday (July 22). See Splendour in the Grass’ post about the line-up change below:

Last week, Splendour organisers announced Adrian Eagle, Mako Road and Surfaces had also cancelled their appearances at this year’s edition of the festival, with Pond and Tasman Keith taking their place.

This year’s edition of Splendour in the Grass – which runs from July 22 to 25 at North Byron Parklands – makes the festival’s return, after after its 2020 and 2021 editions were cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The line-up for Splendour 2022 includes headliners Gorillaz, Tyler, the Creator and The Strokes along with the likes of Glass Animals, Liam Gallagher, Kacey Musgraves, Violent Soho, DMA’S, Cub Sport, Amyl and the Sniffers and more. See set times and the site map for this year’s event here.

Earlier this week, Splendour organisers announced that that ticketholders under the age of 18 will now need to be accompanied by an adult at the festival due to a change in the event’s liquor licensing.

“This is not Splendour’s decision. These new rules have been imposed on us by NSW Police,” read a statement shared on Monday (July 11). “We were only informed of this late Thursday and we are very unhappy about these major changes being forced on the festival at such a late stage.”