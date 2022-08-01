Years & Years announces Australian headline shows

Olly Alexander – aka Years & Years – has announced a pair of standalone Australian shows for this November in addition to his headline appearances at the inaugural Summer Camp festival.

Alexander will perform a headline show at Brisbane’s Fortitude Music Hall on November 9, with another at Hindley Street Music Hall in Adelaide on November 11. Those are sandwiched in between the Summer Camp festival dates, which are scheduled for November 5 in Sydney and November 12 in Melbourne. Tickets for headline shows go on sale this Friday (August 5) at 9am local time, with a pre-sale commencing a day earlier.

The upcoming Australian shows will Years & Years’ first performances in the country since it became a solo project in 2021, with founding members Mikey Goldsworthy and Emre Türkmen stepping away from the project.

Since then, Alexander has released a third album as Years & Years, which arrived in January after being previewed with the singles ‘Starstruck’, ‘Crave’ and ‘Sweet Talker’. In a four-star review, NME said that, “clearly an admirer of classic pop’s inherent playfulness, Alexander doesn’t just know how to craft a hit – he knows how to create a moment too.”

In addition to Years & Years, this year’s debut edition of LGBTQIA+ festival Summer Camp – which was originally set to take place in February but postponed due to COVID restrictions – will also feature US rapper Big Freedia along with The Veronicas, Cub Sport, Ladyhawke, JessB and more. Tickets for the festival are on sale now.