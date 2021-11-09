Years & Years, The Veronicas and Cub Sport lead new pride music festival Summer Camp

Years & Years, The Veronicas and Cub Sport have been announced for a new pride-themed music festival, Summer Camp, taking place early next year.

Summer Camp will have legs in Melbourne, Sydney, Darwin and Perth across late February and early March. Organisers have billed the event as Australia’s first touring pride festival, as well as the first festival in the southern hemisphere with international headliners since the pandemic.

“[Summer Camp is] a chance to frolic in the forest with pals, dress up, and celebrate the true meaning of pride” co-founder Kat Dopper said in a statement.

Advertisement

“Love has no labels at Summer Camp – it’s a place to call ‘homo’ this pride season. Let’s get sweaty this summer and feel the euphoria of being together and dancing again.”

The festival’s inaugural line-up will also include Confidence Man, Sycco, Jess B and Young Franco, with more acts set to be announced. More than 150 DJs, drag queens, dancers and performance artists are also set to perform in each city.

Tickets go on sale next Tuesday (November 16) from 10am through the festival website.

Summer Camp’s first line-up announcement:

Years & Years (Sydney, Melbourne and Perth only)

Big Freedia

The Veronicas

Cub Sport

Ladyhawke

Confidence Man

Jess B

Kinder

Sycco

The Merindas

Halfqueen

Jawbreakers

Yo Mafia

Art Simone