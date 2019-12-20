Yeasayer split up, cancel Australian tour

Yeasayer have broken up, the band have announced on social media. As a result, their 2020 Australian tour has been cancelled.

The New York band broke the news early on Friday (December 20) in an Instagram post. It read, “We have decided that Yeasayer has reached its end. It is a decision that has not been made lightly, but the three of us agree that it is the right one at the right time.

“We count ourselves lucky to have shared our 15 years as a band with so many people all over the world. To all that have supported us and engaged in our musical universe over the years, we thank you. Anand, Chris and Ira.” See the post below.

The trio had in October announced a Australian tour for February 2020, which was meant to take them from The Triffid in Brisbane to Perth Festival, with stops in Melbourne, Sydney and Adelaide on the way. The Australian promoter confirmed to The Music that the tour has been cancelled, with refunds for all shows available at the point of purchase.

On Facebook, Perth Festival confirmed that they will “automatically be processing refunds for all ticket buyers by 31 Dec”. The festival will also announce a new act to replace Yeasayer in January.

ANNOUNCEMENT | We're sorry to bring you bad news but unfortunately, the Yeasayer performance on Sat 22 Feb has been… Posted by Perth Festival on Thursday, December 19, 2019

The Melbourne Recital Centre, where the band were supposed to play on February 19, has confirmed the cancellation on Twitter, saying they are “in the process of returning tickets and processing refunds”.

Concert Cancellation: Yeasayer All ticket holders are entitled to a full refund via their original point of purchase. We are contacting ticket-holders by email and phone currently and in the process of returning tickets and processing refunds. pic.twitter.com/ggP1I27rDE — Melb Recital Centre (@MelbRecital) December 19, 2019

Yeasayer released their fifth and final album, ‘Erotic Reruns’, in June on their own label, Yeasayer Records. They made their full-length debut in 2007 with the acclaimed ‘All Hour Cymbals’.