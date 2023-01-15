Yen Strange riffs on toxicity and nostalgia on new single ‘If Snakes Can Afford Fast Cars I Wanna Be A Snake Too’

Yen Strange has returned with her first single for 2023, an equally moody and buoyant alt-pop gem called ‘If Snakes Can Afford Fast Cars I Wanna Be A Snake Too’.

Self-producing the track alongside Passion Pit collaborator Chris Zane, the track sees Strange continue her trend of vibey, lo-fi indie-pop songs foregrounded by an angsty, yet melodic vocal. According to a press release, this one “sheds light on toxic relationships and nostalgia”.

She said of the track’s genesis: “I kinda realised how much jealousy I had for my exes and I guess they were jealous of me too. The whole idea that you become the people around you is cool and I’m not fighting it. I love the good and bad parts of my friends and exes.”

Have a look at the accompanying music video for ‘If Snakes Can Afford Fast Cars I Wanna Be A Snake Too’ – directed and edited by Strange herself – below:

On the making of the clip, Strange noted that it “was so natural to make”. She explained: “The concept worked so well for me and it was a good time getting to be an angry girly in the hotel. The contrast of peachy and dangerous vibes is serving Kmart Harley Quinn.”

‘If Snakes Can Afford Fast Cars I Wanna Be A Snake Too’ adds to Strange’s growing catalogue of standalone singles, which in 2022 expanded with the January release of ‘Clueless In Suburbia’, then ‘Easy Way Out’ in May, ‘Bleeding From My Purple Lips’ in October, and finally ‘Wasted’ – a joint effort with BESTIES – in November.