Yergurl kicks off a defiant new era with ‘Puppy Dog’

Bendigo-born pop artist Yergurl (aka Fae Scott) has made her return with a fierce new single titled ‘Puppy Dog’, marking a bold shift forward in her musical evolution.

Released today (February 21), the track eschews Scott’s typically bright and youthful palette of hyperpop sounds in favour of a much more aggressive, authoritative style inspired by driving hip-hop beats and the vocal delivery of acts like Slayyyter and Tkay Maidza.

Have a listen to ‘Puppy Dog’ below:

In a press release, Scott explained that ‘Puppy Dog’ is about “a lot of things”, but described it primarily as “a ‘fuck you’ to fake people who try to fly around your circle and ride on your back for their own benefit; people who make fun of you to others but try to be your bestie to benefit themselves”.

She continued: “It’s also a song I wrote hoping I’d empower others, especially my girlies. When I wrote this song I was sick to death of feeling like I had to make myself smaller, keep my mouth shut, be more mysterious, be humble and stay a young girl rather than a woman. I’m saying I’m a woman now – I’m loud, I’m proud and I won’t sit the fuck down.”

‘Puppy Dog’ comes as Scott’s first track as Yergurl since November 2020, when she dropped the standalone single ‘Until We Meet Again’. The new song is said to mark “a new dawn for the Yergurl movement”, defined by the artist’s staunch values of self-empowerment.

On her recent growth as an artist, Scott said: “I love making weird experimental shit, even if to others it doesn’t sound that weird, or it sounds super weird. I’m still a pop artist at the end of the day, but pop is just an umbrella term and I can pull elements from anywhere. That’s what’s fun about writing my own music.”

A music video for ‘Puppy Dog’, directed by frequent collaborator (and FREAKCLUB member) Charles Buxton-Leslie, is set to be released this Wednesday (February 23). It’s described as “a brash, violent escapade with [Scott and] her two sidekicks”, which shows the trio “in a number of industrial locations, complete with leather, chains and dog masks”.