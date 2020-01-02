YG has ushered in the new year with an apology to the LGBTQ community.

The Californian rapper said sorry for what he called “ignorant” views in his past. He did not specify what exactly those were.

The 29-year-old Compton native, whose real name Keenon Daequan Ray Jackson, took to Twitter on Wednesday (January 1) to issue the apology, writing: “it’s been brought to my attention that my old views on life was ignorant. i apologize to the LGBTQ kommunity for ever komin across like i was anything but respectful and accepting. Live. Love. Ya Life. Gang!”

it’s been brought to my attention that my old views on life was ignorant. i apologize to the LGBTQ kommunity for ever komin across like i was anything but respectful and accepting.

Live. Love. Ya Life. Gang! — STAY DANGEROUS (@YG) January 1, 2020

Advertisement

In other news, in November YG brought Stormy Daniels out on stage to perform his signature tune ‘FDT (Fuck Donald Trump)’ at Tyler, The Creator‘s Camp Flog Gnaw Festival.

Before launching into the track Daniels, told the crowd: “My name is Stormy Fucking Daniels, and I am the reason that Donald Trump is fucked.” You can watch footage below.

Daniels alleged that she slept with the US President in her book ‘Full Disclosure’ and described his penis in full, gory detail – comparing it to the character Toad from Mario Kart.

Their duet came days after Donald Trump stopped by New York’s Madison Square Garden for UFC 244 and was met with boos and people yelling the lyrics to ‘FDT (Fuck Donald Trump)’ at him.