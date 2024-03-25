NewsMusic News

YG Entertainment denies spending US$30million on BLACKPINK contracts

The company said that sum also included other contract renewals, including intellectual property

By Carmen Chin
Lisa, Jisoo, Rosé and Jennie of BLACKPINK perform onstage at the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 22, 2023
Lisa, Jisoo, Rosé and Jennie of BLACKPINK perform onstage at the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 22, 2023 in Indio, California. CREDIT: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Coachella

YG Entertainment has refuted reports that it spent US$30million on BLACKPINK‘s contract renewals.

According to a business report released by the company on March 22, YG Entertainment had stated a KRW41.2billion (about US$30million) sum for intangible assets last year.

Per Korea JoongAng Dailythis is an accounting practice commonly used by music labels in South Korea when funds are needed for contract renewals. Of note, last year YG Entertainment had secured the contract renewal of K-pop girl group BLACKPINK for group activities, following a months-long negotiation process.

However, YG Entertainment has since denied that all the funds were used for that purpose, in a statement to Korea JoongAng Daily. “There were various other contract renewals as well as new contracts formed over various intellectual property,” a YG Entertainment spokesperson said.

The label added that it “cannot disclose the contract details”, but noted that “the amount in question cannot be considered exclusive to BLACKPINK’s contract extension”.

In the same report, Korea JoongAng Daily also noted that YG Entertainment  said that it is “planning” for group activities from BLACKPINK. However, no timeline was specified in its response.

In other BLACKPINK news, ‘Water’ singer Tyla recently confirmed that she and Lisa are in talks to collaborate on new music together, telling Reuters that they “have been speaking about making a song together”.

Earlier this month, BLACKPINK officially joined Spotify’s ‘Billions Club’ with their hit 2020 single ‘How You Like That’. Lisa had previously made it to the list in September 2023 with her viral solo song ‘Money’.

