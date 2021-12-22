YG Entertainment reportedly “gave up” on 2NE1 as it was unable to “control” a member

YG Entertainment had reportedly called it quits with girl group 2NE1 after the company was unable to “control” a particular member.

On December 17, YouTuber and former entertainment reporter Lee Jin-ho made several claims about the nature of 2NE1’s disbandment back in 2016. Lee’s remarks come after an interview with former member CL had gone viral in South Korea, in which she revealed she had found out about the group’s disbandment through the news.

Lee alleged that following Minzy’s then-departure from the group and label, the three remaining members of 2NE1 – CL, Park Bom and Sandara Park – had planned to move forward as a trio with a new album.

However, these plans were eventually scrapped. Although the trio’s comeback track and album recording were allegedly completed, Lee said that insiders claimed YG Entertainment dropped the project because it “had a difficult time controlling one member” at the time.

“This one member apparently had a hard time making up her mind,” reported Lee, who did not reveal the member’s identity, as translated by Koreaboo. “This member had written a handwritten note for [then-YG Entertainment CEO] Yang Hyun-suk that revealed her intent to focus on her promotions, but she was unable to keep her promise.”

Lee also claimed that the entertainment company eventually “gave up” on 2NE1, as the group’s comeback as a trio purportedly had a part to play in “Yang Hyun-suk’s pride as well”. Despite his alleged resolve to “prove that 2NE1 was still current after Minzy departed”, her withdrawal from the group had resulted in a “harsh reality check” for the then-CEO.

Additionally, Lee also claimed that BLACKPINK’s debut had been pushed earlier than initially planned following the news of 2NE1’s disbandment. Neither YG Entertainment nor the former 2NE1 members have responded to the claims as of writing.