Yibby drops new track ‘NO I.D.’, announces forthcoming EP

Sydney hip-hop artist Yibby is back with a fresh new track, ‘NO I.D.’.

Speaking on the track in a press release, the artist said: “‘NO I.D’ is about the concept of being and the way it’s perceived. Sometimes I think we rely too much on the construct, like something as trivial as an I.D card.

“It’s as deep as you want to make it.”

Advertisement

Bringing on Manchester rap wizard Black Josh, the song boasts ample synth beats and vibrant rhythms, playing below Yibby’s seamless rap cuts.

Listen to the track below:

Additionally, Yibby touched on Black Josh’s handling of the track, saying: “Josh is too nice with it, his verses are so descriptive and fresh, it’s a blessing to have him on the record.”

‘NO I.D.’ is taken from Yibby’s forthcoming EP, which he also announced today (October 28). Titled ‘Tangent’, the release is set to drop on November 18. Find the tracklist below.

Advertisement

Today’s single follows the release of ‘Chess Not Checkers’ back in March, which saw the rapper collaborate with Arno Faraji. “When I listened to the demo back I knew he’d be right for it,” Yibby said at the time. “His verses have crazy bounce.”

Prior to that, Yibby had dropped ‘Cigar’ in early February, which featured the stylings of Lord Apex.

In 2020, Yibby dropped two singles, ‘No Sweat’ and ‘Ballin” in April and November respectively.

Yibby’s ‘Tangent’ EP tracklist is:

1. ‘Tangent’

2. ‘Cigar (ft. Lord Apex)’

3. ‘Plot’

4. ‘Chess Not Checkers (ft. Arno Faraji)’

5. ‘Amount (ft. Chanel Loren)’

6. ‘No I.D (ft. Black Josh)’

7. ‘Kick’

8. ‘End 2 End’