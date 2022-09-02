YNG Martyr shares new single ‘IT HAPPENED’

YNG Martyr has shared a new single titled ‘IT HAPPENED’, the first to be released since his new signing with Warner Music Australia.

The punchy track sees the Wiradjuri rapper reflect on being at a place where he can pursue music full-time, rapping over a gritty, Swindail-produced beat: “All this money I made off the back of this shit that I’m saying and rapping / They told me I couldn’t, I showed ’em, I did it, I done it, it happened.”

In a statement, YNG Martyr elaborated: “I believe everyone has an ‘it’ that they are waiting to occur in their life, whether that is becoming a full-time artist or winning the lottery. ‘IT HAPPENED’ is a celebration of me finally feeling as though my ‘it’ has happened with music.”

‘IT HAPPENED’ arrives alongside a surreal, Josh Davis-directed video. Watch that below:

The Canberra-based Martyr’s career began in 2018, when he released debut single ‘Putin’. The following year, he took out a $15,000 loan to promote his single ‘Nike Ticks’ via meme pages and influencers.

The strategy worked, with the song becoming a viral hit on TikTok and Instagram, and racking up some 66million streams on Spotify alone. Since then, he’s continued to release a long string of standalone singles, including 2020’s ‘Ease Off’ and ‘BIG!’, a collaboration with Riff Raff that arrived last year.

“Penning this deal with Warner means that I can continue to grow independently overseas, but have the backing of a dedicated team within Australia,” Martyr added of his new signing in a statement.

“I am not usually a person who is interested in label deals, but after meeting the team here I was convinced that they had my best interest at heart and they knew what they were doing. The new Warner team is everything I could have asked for and more and I genuinely can’t wait to achieve what we have set out to achieve.

“My career has always been very DIY, and in a lot of ways I have done everything in reverse. 80 [per cent] of my listenership is currently in America, which is insane to me, but a big part of me has always itched to bring it back to Australia.”

YNG Martyr is set to perform at all three legs of this year’s edition of Falls Festival, joining a bill that also includes the likes of Lil Nas X, PinkPantheress, Jamie xx, Aminé and more.