YNG Martyr teams up with Allday for new single ‘As I Should’, details debut album ‘Lovesick’

YNG Martyr has returned with a moody new single titled ‘As I Should’ – linking up for the track with fellow rap luminary Allday – alongside the news of his debut album, ‘Lovesick’.

In a press release, Allday (real name Tomas Gaynor) said of the pairing: “YNG Martyr and I share an engineer and I’ve been a fan of his music for a while. When he sent me ‘As I Should’ it just needed one more verse, [so] I sent him a verse back straight away. Actually he asked me to record it again, which was annoying but cool too because it showed me he had a strong vision for the song. So I did it again and that’s what we have now.”

‘As It Should’ arrives alongside a music video directed and edited by Josh Davis – have a look at that below:

Advertisement

‘Lovesick’ will arrive on August 11 via Warner Music Australia. ‘As It Should’ is our third preview of its 12-song tracklist, following the release of ‘WAIT!’ (which features Logan M) back in January and ‘5 Years’ in February. The record will also feature a guest spot from YNG One on the track ‘Hate U).

In a statement of his own, said the ‘Lovesick’ album “chronicles the journey we all face through life and love”. He explained further: “It’s my coming-of-age story, but not in the conventional sense. It’s about growth born out of pain and introspection, and the lingering regret of not prioritising the person who meant the most to me. More than anything, this record is about trying to deal with the weeks, months and years after her.”

You can have a look at the cover art and tracklisting for ‘Lovesick’ below, with pre-orders for the record available here

1. ‘Black Hearted’

2. ‘Overthinking’

3. ‘As I Should’ (featuring Allday)

4. ‘Hate U’ (featuring YNG One)

5. ‘909’

6. ‘5 Years’

7. ‘Frostbite’

8. ‘WAIT!’ (featuring Logan M)

9. ‘REYKO!’s Interlude’

10. ‘Coler’

11. ‘MTTN’

12. ‘Where We Started’