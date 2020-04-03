YNW Melly seeks release from jail after testing positive for coronavirus

US rapper YNW Melly has tested positive for coronavirus while in jail awaiting his murder trial, his Instagram account has confirmed.

The ‘Mixed Personalities’ rapper is behind bars in Broward County, Florida, after he was charged with two counts of first-degree murder.

His legal team has since announced plans to file a motion for restricted release in the wake of the diagnosis.

“The jails and prisons in this country are creating an extremely dangerous situation by not providing hand sanitizer and proper hygiene care,” Melly’s attorney Bradford Cohen told local press. “I have prepared and will be filing an emergency motion in the morning for his conditional release.”

Melly, real name Jamell Maurice Demons, was arrested and charged with two counts of first-degree murder in February 2019 by police investigating the deaths of Anthony Williams and Christopher Thomas Jr, who were both shot dead. His associate Cortlen Henry, otherwise known as YNW Bortlen, was also arrested and charged.

In April last year, prosecutors confirmed they are seeking the death penalty for the rapper. He is accused of staging the original crime scene with accomplice Cortlen Henry to make it appear like the two men had been killed in a brutal drive-by shooting.