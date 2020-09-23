Yo La Tengo share dreamy new single ‘Bleeding’

Yo La Tengo have shared their second single from their forthcoming EP, ‘Sleepless Night’, which is slated for an October 9 release. The release will mark their second EP within three months, following ‘We Have Amnesia Sometimes’ in mid-July.

The track is the only standalone original from the six-track album, which is set to feature covers from The Byrds, The Delmore Brothers, Bob Dylan, Ronnie Lane and The Flying Machine.

According to a press statement, ‘Bleeding’ was recorded by Yo La Tengo’s James McNew in Hoboken, who also recorded album closer ‘Smile a Little Smile for Me’, originally written by The Flying Machine.

Listen to ‘Bleeding’ below:

Yo La Tengo announced the EP late last month, and shared a cover of The Byrds’ ‘Wasn’t Born To Follow’ to coincide with the news.

The songs on ‘Sleepless Night’ were originally released as part of an album included within a limited-edition catalogue for the Los Angeles County Museum of Art exhibition for Japanese artist Yoshitomo Nara.

“To make the catalogue of his 2020 exhibit at LACMA more personal, the idea came up to include an LP of some of Nara’s favourite songs as part of a deluxe edition,” Yo La Tengo guitarist and vocalist Ira Kaplan explained in a statement.

“We were asked to provide one side of the LP (and that one track be a new composition), with the other side being another six songs selected by Nara, in their original versions.”