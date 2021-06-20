Yonaka announce details of new mixtape ‘Seize The Power’

Yonaka have announced details of a new mixtape called ‘Seize The Power’ – get all the details below.

The mixtape is named after the Brighton-based band’s recent single, first piece of new material since the release of their debut album ‘Don’t Wait ‘Til Tomorrow’ in May 2019.

Out on July 15, the mixtape features its title track, recent singles ‘Call Me A Saint’ and ‘Ordinary’, and a new track called ‘Raise Your Glass’

Listen to new single ‘Raise Your Glass’ below.

Speaking of the new project, vocalist Theresa Jarvis said: “‘Seize The Power’ is a collection of songs to empower you. We all possess the power within but through life we are always put down by others, told to be quiet and not express ourselves; this makes us less confident and we lose ourselves.

“I wanted to take back control and yes, I’m not in control all the time but when I’m there I’’m untouchable. This is a wake up call. Anyone can be anything they put their mind to. Be who you want! Everything up until now has lead to this moment so take the moment and make it yours and enjoy it.”

Yonaka are appearing at this weekend’s Download pilot festival. The 10,000-capacity event, set to be headlined by Bullet For My Valentine, Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes and Enter Shikari, sees the legendary rock festival make a small-scale return for a three-day camping pilot as part of ongoing research into the safe return of live music.

Speaking to NME on Friday (June 18) as the festival begun, Download boss Andy Copping said: “It’s looking amazing. Just coming on site and seeing everything set up is so cool. Obviously it’s like a miniature version of Download because we’re used to operating to 100,000 people every year and this year it’s only 10,000 – but it just feels so good to be seeing everybody.”