Yorke shares new video for ‘Treading Water’, announces debut EP and Australian tour dates

It’s a massive chunk of news today (February 26) from alt-pop artist Yorke. The singer-songwriter has announced her upcoming debut EP ‘Liberosis’ with a video for its first single, ‘Treading Water’.

“We really wanted to create something abstract and emotive,” Yorke said of her latest music video in a press statement. “We set out to interpret the transition from internal struggle to strength and empowerment as per the song’s message.

“I think it sums it up perfectly.”

Watch the ‘Treading Water’ video, directed by Imogen Grist, below.

Yorke accompanied her new video release with the announcement of her debut EP ‘Liberosis’. The record is expected to drop on Friday, March 27 via Universal Music Australia.

The singer also shared today that she will embark on an east coast tour in May, playing shows in Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane. See the tour dates below.

Drawing attention with the release of her song ‘First Light’ in 2018, the now 21-year-old Byron Bay singer-songwriter Yorke, aka Grace Hughes, quickly followed up with ‘Wake The City’ and ‘Thought I Could’. Last year she opened for pop singer Ruel on tour and performed on her own sold-out trek in support of ‘Thought I Could’.

Yorke’s ‘Liberosis Tour’ dates are:

Melbourne, Grace Darling (May 14)

Sydney, Waywards (15)

Brisbane, Black Bear Lodge (16)