Yorke announces ‘Ten Feet Tall’ EP, shares new single ‘When The Honeymoon Is Over’

Yorke has announced her second EP, ‘Ten Feet Tall’, as well as a new single and the details for an east coast headline tour.

Announced today (November 2), the EP is set to arrive on December 2 via Island. ‘When The Honeymoon Is Over’ is its third single, following the release of ‘Next Life’ in April and ‘I’ll Keep Driving’ in September.

On the EP’s themes, Yorke said in a press release: “I picture every song on the EP as its own story. Each song takes you on a journey when listened to alone, and then together, they narrate a big part of my life in the past few years.”

Have a look at the accompanying music video for ‘When The Honeymoon Is Over’ – directed by Kyle Caulfield, and described by him as a visual metaphor for “the mystique and unknown about falling in love” – then see the cover art and tracklisting for ‘Ten Feet Tall’:

The tracklisting for Yorke’s ‘Ten Feet Tall’ EP is:

1. ‘Like In The Movies’

2. ‘Next Life’

3. ‘Ten Feet Tall’

4. ‘I’ll Keep Driving’

5. ‘When The Honeymoon Is Over’

Expounding on his vision for the clip, Caulfield said: “Love can sort of just sneak up on you at the least expected of times; these heart balloons are the visual metaphor for those feelings of love starting to introduce themselves into life, in a way that can’t be ignored.”

Fans will be able to hear songs from ‘Ten Feet Tall’ performed live this Friday (November 4), when Yorke opens for Peach PRC at her one-off headline show in Melbourne. Then, come February, the Byron Bay native will embark on her own tour of the east coast. She’ll perform at the Northcote Social Club in Melbourne on Friday February 3, before heading up to Sydney the following Thursday (February 9), and finishing in Brisbane the day after (February 10).

Tickets for the Peach PRC show are sold out, but all three of Yorke’s own shows are on sale now – find tickets here.

‘Ten Feet Tall’ comes as the follow-up to Yorke’s debut EP ‘Liberosis’, which arrived in March of 2020 and was supported by singles ‘Treading Water’ and ‘Nights We Waste’. She followed the EP up with two standalone singles: ‘Gravity’ in July 2020, and ‘Window Shopping’ in May 2021.

Yorke’s ‘Ten Feet Tall’ Australian tour dates are:

FEBRUARY

Friday 3 – Naarm/Melbourne, Northcote Social Club

Thursday 9 – Warrang/Sydney, Lansdowne Hotel

Friday 10 – Meanjin/Brisbane, Black Bear Lodge