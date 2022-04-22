Yorke explores the five stages of grief on dazzling new single ‘Next Life’

Melbourne indie-pop artist Yorke (aka Grace Hughes) has shared a dazzling new single titled ‘Next Life’, announcing with it a pair of headline shows on the east coast.

The song is defined sonically by its warbly atmospherics, gauzy bass guitars and widescreen vocal hooks. Shimmery production gives it a retro feel, with an ethereal bridge of synthesised strings paving way for an explosive final chorus.

‘Next Life’ is a notedly vulnerable song, with Yorke exploring the five stages of grief – denial, anger, questioning, sadness and, ultimately, acceptance – in the wake of a painful breakup. It arrives alongside a fittingly cinematic video, directed by Kyle Caulfield and produced by Yorke herself, which follows a five-chapter narrative reflecting the song’s themes.

Check out the video for ‘Next Life’ below:

Yorke co-wrote ‘Next Life’ with LA songwriter and producer Jim Alxndr (aka James Vincent), who she said “really took the time to make sure that every word/melody was considered and purposeful, allowing for a certain type of vulnerability that’s rare when you first meet someone”.

Expounding on the experience she had making the track with Vincent, she continued: “It felt like going back to my roots of pure storytelling and that’s why it came together so well. When it was time for production, we already knew what we wanted and spent the rest of the day messing around with different equipment and warped effects. I’m a huge fan of James’ work and had goosebumps the entire day.”

On the concept behind the track’s accompanying video, Caulfield commented: “There was a spectacle about this video and the concept that we didn’t want to feel like a music video, we were really pushing for an international cinematic look. We wanted it to feel more like a movie or movie trailer, to help the audience digest themselves in the story.

“I was important to create a new world with the locations, the styling and other creative choices that help facilitate the story of the song. Exploring the five stages of grief was a big theme of the clip, and it was interesting to explore the representation of these feelings and emotions visually.

“I also had a lot of fun structuring the scenes and narrative around the arrangement of the song, both James and Grace have both really brought to light some very special sonic moments in this track.”

‘Next Life’ is Yorke’s first release for 2022; it follows the standalone single ‘Window Shopping’, which the artist dropped last May. Yorke said in a statement that her new material marked a major shift in her creative progression, explaining: “Everything I’ve done up until this stage has been leading to this next chapter. The coming of age has happened and now I’m here and I’m confident.

“This is the music and vision I’ve been working towards for years – where my songwriting and visuals create a symbiotic relationship to tell the ultimate story. I want someone to hear or see something and instantly know, ‘That’s Yorke’.”

Following an appearance at the Golden Shores Festival on Sunday May 1, Yorke will launch ‘Next Life’ with a pair of headline shows. The first will go down in Melbourne on Thursday May 26, taking place at the Northcote Social Club with RARIA and Keeks supporting. She’ll play Sydney next, taking to the stage at Waywards on Friday May 27 alongside Cyrus and Nicole Issa. Tickets for both shows are on sale now – find them here.