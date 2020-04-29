Yorke shares new music video for ‘Nights We Waste’

Byron Bay alt-pop artist Yorke has released a video for ‘Nights We Waste’ today (April 29).

Created during isolation the video features appearances from the likes of Eilish Gilligan, Approachable Members Of Your Local Community, Hauskey, Japenese Wallpaper, Winterbourne and more. Watch it below.

Taken from her latest EP ‘Liberosis’, Yorke – real name Grace Hughes – said of the video in a press statement, “During [isolation], I’ve spoken to a few fellow creatives who have noted they feel a big pressure to be creative, when they really just want to take a time out.

“I loved being able to come together with my mates to create a vid that is just a bit silly and fun…and honestly I never thought a video of me singing into a hairbrush in my bedroom would make it onto the internet.”

The press statement explains that the ‘Nights We Waste’ video “reflects the song’s concept about being in the moment”, with Yorke calling the song “a breath of fresh air on the EP, a moment to stop and let things go”.

The video follows the February release of lead single video ‘Treading Water’, when Yorke also announced a series of national tour dates.

Those dates, scheduled in support of Yorke’s debut EP, were originally set for May but postponed at the onset of the coronavirus outbreak.

‘Liberosis’ is out now.