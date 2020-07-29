Yorke unveils soaring new single ‘Gravity’

Byron Bay alt-pop artist Yorke is keeping her musical output in 2020 flowing, with the release of her latest single ‘Gravity’.

The song, which was brought to life with the help of ex-Death Cab For Cutie member Chris Walla, Scandinavian producer Hank Solo and Japanese Wallpaper, marks the first release of Yorke’s since her ‘Liberosis’ EP dropped in March.

Yorke has also unveiled the track’s lyric video which you can watch below:

Advertisement

“I’ve gained more confidence, know exactly what I like and don’t like, and I’ve challenged myself to push my (creative) boundaries,” said Yorke about her growth since ‘Liberosis’ in a press statement.

The song, which Yorke describes as “‘intergalactic Romeo and Juliet‘ minus the tragedy”, was written in a single day by Yorke and Japanese Wallpaper – real name Gab Strum – telling a love story between a human and an alien.

“We channelled it all into the energy of the song,” Yorke said.

“For me, it feels like the perfect fusion of both Gab and I’s influences, and probably the first time I’ve felt completely authentic as an artist.”

Advertisement

Yorke was set to tour her Liberosis EP back in May, before touring was ruled out due to the coronavirus pandemic. Since the pandemic began, though, she has enlisted a slew of fellow Aussie up-and-comers to help her out with a music video for ‘The Nights We Waste‘.