You Am I announce new album, share lead single ‘The Waterboy’

You Am I have announced plans to release a new album, sharing lead single, ‘The Waterboy’, to celebrate.

Described by the band as “the most You Am I single any You Am I could make”, the new song takes inspiration from the Waterboys themselves, with lyrics directly referencing the band’s frontman Mike Scott.

“On the Waterboys album ‘Modern Blues’ I found a Mike Scott song called ‘I Can See Elvis’,” You Am I vocalist Tim Rogers said in a statement.

“It just killed me, I couldn’t stop listening to it. Mike is a big-hearted person, he really puts it all out there and I like that. I was on the New South Wales south coast listening to a Scottish guy living in Ireland singing about Elvis and that led to the four places line.”

Listen to the single below:

The as-yet-untitled record will be You Am I’s first album in almost six years, following 2015’s ‘Porridge & Hotsauce’.

Due out later this year, the record’s tracks were recorded during the pandemic, with members of the group recording their parts individually.

“We’re resilient to the things that go on outside the band, for better or worse. There was an idea that we would be able to be together at some point to finish the record. Fate had a way of making sure that didn’t happen,” drummer Russell Hopkinson explained.

“Yet we’ve made an album since the last time we were all together in a room, made the best of the situation to create this piece of art.”

In addition to the album announcement, the band have also revealed they will be performing at Sydney’s Enmore Theatre on April 15. Tickets are on sale now.