You Am I announce release date for new album, ‘The Lives Of Others’

You Am I have revealed additional details surrounding their forthcoming 11th studio album, titled ‘The Lives Of Others’. The record is due to arrive on May 14 through Caroline Australia.

To coincide with the album announcement, the band have released the music video for their recent single, ‘The Waterboy’, which arrived last month. The clip contains live footage of the band performing, compiled and edited by guitarist Davey Lane.

Watch the video for ‘The Waterboy’ below:

Many of the songs on ‘The Lives Of Others’ were written during a trip to the New South Wales south coast in 2019, where the band used to rehearse in their earlier years.

Frontman Tim Rogers said his future as a musician was unclear in the lead-up to creating ‘The Lives Of Others’. It was only after getting advice from fellow musician Tex Perkins, who told him not to play for six months, that he found his groove again.

“I got a job bartending. I didn’t tell the guys about it but I couldn’t envisage us making a record together again,” Rogers said in a statement.

“I couldn’t get out of the funk I was in. Then I talked to Tex Perkins about it and he is wonderful about cutting through my over-dramatic stuff.”

Last month, the band announced they would be performing at Sydney’s Enmore Theatre on April 15. Tickets are on sale now. The band were also recently named as part of the lineup for new Melbourne concert series April Sun.

You Am I’s ‘The Lives Of Others’ tracklist is:

1. ‘The Waterboy’

2. ‘The Third Level’

3. ‘Rosedale Redux’

4. ‘Manliness’

5. ‘DRB Hudson’

6. ‘We All Went Deaf Overnight’

7. ‘Rubbish Day’

8. ‘Readers’ Comments’

9. ‘I’m My Whole World Tonight’

10. ‘Lookalikes’

11. ‘Woulda Been Me’

12. ‘The Lives Of Others’