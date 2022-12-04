You Am I drummer faints during set at Good Things festival

You Am I drummer Russell Hopkinson fainted during the band’s set at this year’s Good Things festival in Sydney.

The festival took place at Centennial Park on Saturday (December 3); the band played an afternoon slot, however their set was cut short after Hopkinson suffered heat stroke during their performance of ‘The Applecross Wing Commander’.

You Am I took to Facebook following the incident to update fans, writing: “Apologies for cutting the set short, our man is ok, he’s fine, thank you for your understanding.”

Advertisement

They went on to perform at the Brisbane leg of the festival the following day (December 3).

You Am I were added to the Good Things lineup last month, after American rockers Fever 333 pulled out due to their guitarist and drummer both quitting the band. To The Grave, Paledusk, Those Who Dream and The Gloom In The Corner were also late additions, joining previously announced acts Bring Me The Horizon, Deftones, TISM and more.

Earlier this year, You Am I frontman Tim Rogers was welcomed into Sydney punk band Hard-Ons, joining Peter Black, Ray Ahn and Murray Ruse. The new lineup released their first album together in October, ‘I’m Sorry Sir, That Riff’s Been Taken’, featuring previously released single ‘Hold Tight’.