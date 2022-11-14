You Am I, Those Who Dream, Paledusk and more added to Good Things 2022 line-up

Five new bands have been added to this year’s Good Things line-up, just over two weeks before the touring festival kicks off.

Brisbane will be the only city to receive all five additions, with their event – the last on the itinerary, scheduled for Sunday December 4 – hosting sets from seminal alt-rockers You Am I and metal titans To The Grave. The former act will also appear at the Sydney edition – taking place on Saturday December 3 – while To The Grave will double up with a set at Melbourne’s show on Friday December 2.

Joining all three editions will be Japanese metalcore outfit Paledusk, Perth alt-pop duo Those Who Dream, and Melbourne-based metal band The Gloom In The Corner.

Advertisement

The new acts come shortly after it was confirmed that Fever 333 would be dropping off the line-up; earlier this month, the band cancelled all of their upcoming tour dates until March of next year, after both their guitarist and drummer quit the band.

This year’s Good Things – the first to go ahead since 2019 – will be headlined by Bring Me The Horizon and Deftones. Joining them will be NOFX (performing 1994’s ‘Punk In Drublic’ in its entirety) and TISM (performing their first shows in 19 years), as well as bands like The Amity Affliction, Gojira, One OK Rock, 3OH!3 (performing their first Australian shows in 12 years), Millencolin and Jinjer.

Still yet to be announced are the winners of the festival’s ‘Battle Of The Bands’ competition. The first two rounds of heats have already taken place, with the last round set for this Wednesday (November 16) in Melbourne and Brisbane, and this Sunday (November 20) in Sydney.

Tickets for all three editions of Good Things 2022 are on sale now – find them here.

Also this month, the team behind Good Things announced a suite of official sideshows. Melbourne will receive nine (including an exclusive show headlined by 3OH!3), while Sydney will get six (including an exclusive Nova Twins show), Brisbane will get three, Adelaide will get two (including an exclusive Deftones show) and Belgrave will get one (from The Story So Far).

The updated line-up for Good Things 2022 is:

Bring Me The Horizon

Deftones

NOFX (performing ‘Punk In Drublic’ in full)

TISM

The Amity Affliction

Gojira

One OK Rock

3OH!3

Blood Command

Chasing Ghosts

Cosmic Psychos

Electric Callboy

Jinjer

Jxdn

Kisschasy (performing ‘United Paper People’ in full)

Lacuna Coil

Millencolin

Nova Twins

Paledusk

Polaris

RedHook

Regurgitator

Sabaton

Sleeping With Sirens

Soulfly

The Gloom In The Corner

The Story So Far

Thornhill

Those Who Dream

To The Grave

You Am I