You can now buy a wedding cake topper featuring Slash’s real hair

A wedding cake topper reportedly featuring the real hair of Guns N’ Roses‘ Slash has gone on sale for $3,000.

The topper is said to have been used at the guitarist’s 2001 wedding to Perla Ferrar, but it was given to Julien’s Auctions in California after the pair divorced in 2018.

It is now for sale on eBay, alongside a 2019 letter from the renowned auction house which certifies that it originates from the 2001 ceremony.

“Lot 112 is a sculpted plastic wedding cake topper custom fitted with top hat, veil and hair to represent Slash and Perla,” the letter states.

“We are herein stating in writing that when Perla Hudson consigned this property to Julien’s Auctions, she indeed told us that the hair on the cake topper belonged to Slash.”

Photos of the topper show it to be a miniature representation of the guitarist – complete with his wild hair and signature top hat.

The bizarre sale comes as Guns N’ Roses continue to work on new music during the coronavirus lockdown, according to Susan Holmes McKagan, the wife of bassist Duff McKagan.

“I will say GNR have been working fastidiously on some killer new stuff,” Susan said while appearing on the Appetite For Distortion podcast. “And I can’t say much, but I’ve heard bits and bobs and it’s pretty epic.

“I do wanna spread good news, but not detailed news, I guess.”

Despite coronavirus forcing the cancellation of shows across the globe, the band are still yet to officially postpone their European tour, which is set to kick off with two shows at London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium later this month.