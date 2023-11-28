You can now use AI to remix The Orb and David Gilmour’s latest album

The Orb and Pink Floyd guitarist David Gilmour are offering fans the chance to create remixes of their own music using AI.

They teamed up with Sony to launch the project, metallicspheres.io, which was launched today (November 28) and lets you remix songs from The Orb and Gilmour’s collaborative album, ‘Metallic Spheres In Colour’, which was released in September. The album is an extended version of the artists’ 2010 album, ‘Metallic Spheres’.

The metallicspheres.io website will enable you to create personalised remixes using AI or piece together a track by using various samples of Gilmour’s guitar, vocals and other elements.

Advertisement

It’s even possible to select emotional themes for the album’s artwork and alter preferences regarding mood and tempo, meaning the AI can produce a unique track with these characteristics in mind.

You can then share the remixes to social media , along with the reimagined album covers, which will soon be available for download.

The AI on the website was created by a company called Vermillio, a pioneering generative AI platform with a focus on creator empowerment and content authenticity. The technology they use employs unique text-to-image and image-to-image styling tools.

In other AI news, a new study has found that the majority of music fans are in favour of restrictions being imposed on the use of AI.

The vast majority of participants also shared their concern and opposition towards the ability of A.I. to mimic and recreate the repertoire of existing musicians, with a similar percentage (76 per cent) sharing that they feel that an artist’s music or vocals should not be ingested by A.I. without permission.

Advertisement

In a similar finding from the report, 74 per cent agreed that A.I. should not be used to clone or impersonate musicians without their consent.