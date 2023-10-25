You Me At Six, All American Rejects and more lead stacked Slam Dunk 2024 line-up

You Me At Six, the All-American Rejects, I Prevail and more have been announced as the first wave of performers for next year’s edition of Slam Dunk festival.

Boys Like Girls and We The Kings will also be performing on the main stage along with You Me At Six and the All-American Rejects. Head Automatica will also grace the stage with a performance in celebration of the 20th anniversary of their debut LP ‘Decadence’.

Other acts that have been announced and are set to play include Funeral For A Friend, Asking Alexandria, I Prevail, The Interrupters, Waterparks, Palaye Royale, Pale Waves, Bob Vylan, Pennywise, The Skints, Goldfinger, LA Dispute, Mad Caddies, Mom Jeans, One Step Closer, Artio, Røry, Set It Off, The Bouncing Souls, The Selecter, The Wonder Years and L.S. Dunes.

Slam Dunk 2024 will make its return to Hatfield Park and Leeds Temple Newsam Park on May 25 and 26. Tickets will go on sale on Friday, October 27 at 10am BST. Visit here for tickets.

Speaking of their headlining set in a press release, You Me At Six frontman Josh Franceschi said: “Looking forward to returning to Slam Dunk this year to headline the festival. Slam Dunk has given You Me At Six so much over our career and we’ve got a lot of special memories from performing there over the years. The line-up is stacked with great artists, so will be an elite one.”

In other festival news, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Garbage and The Offspring have been announced as performers for this year’s Almost Acoustic Christmas festival.

The annual Los Angeles’ KROQ radio station fest will take place at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California on December 9. Other acts that are set to perform include Bleachers, Portugal. The Man, Cannons, Lovejoy, Bakar and The Beaches.

Elsewhere, the first wave of acts have been announced for HellFest 2024, with Foo Fighters, Queens Of The Stone Age, Royal Blood and Megadeth topping the bill.

The rock and metal festival is due to take place from June 27-30, 2024 in Clisson, France, where The Offspring, Dropkick Murphys, Babymetal, Nova Twins, The Interrupters and many more will play.