You Me At Six announce 2023 Australian tour with Set It Off

You Me At Six have announced an Australian tour in support of their recent eighth album, ‘Truth Decay’, with five shows on the itinerary – all supported by US pop-rockers Set It Off – for this July.

The run will kick off in Perth on Sunday July 9, with dates in Adelaide, Brisbane, Sydney and Melbourne following over the next week. It’ll be You Me At Six’s 10th time performing on Australian shores, and their first since 2019 (when they toured in support of the prior year’s ‘VI’ album). Between then and the release of ‘Truth Decay’, they also released their seventh album, 2021’s ‘Suckapunch’.

In a press release, frontman Josh Franceschi said he and the band are “Really looking forward to coming back Down Under”, saying that Australia “has always been our favourite place to tour and our fans are special there”.

Tickets for the ‘Truth Decay’ tour go on sale at 10am local time next Tuesday (April 11), with a pre-sale running from the same time a day earlier (April 10). You can sign up for that pre-sale here, with the tickets themselves available here when they’re put on sale.

‘Truth Decay’ arrived on February 10 via Rise, and was supported by singles like ‘Deep Cuts’, ‘:mydopamine:’ and ‘No Future? Yeah Right’. The lattermost track featured input from Enter Shikari frontman Rou Reynolds, who went on to join You Me At Six onstage at Alexandra Palace in London.

Speaking to NME about the album, Franceschi said ‘Truth Decay’ is “an emotionally complex record” for You Me At Six. He explained: “It was important for me to be genuine about what I was seeing around me. I was compelled to write about things that felt visceral.”

You Me At Six’s 2023 Australian tour dates are:

JULY

Sunday 9 – Boorloo/Perth, Magnet House

Tuesday 11 – Kaurna/Adelaide, The Gov

Thursday 13 – Meanjin/Brisbane, The Tivoli

Friday 14 – Eora/Sydney, UNSW Roundhouse

Sunday 16 – Naarm/Melbourne, The Forum