You Me At Six announce split and 2025 farewell tour: “Now is a good time to call time”

You Me At Six have announced their split after 20 years as a band, sharing details of a 2025 farewell tour.
The Josh Franceschi-fronted outfit have released eight albums together since forming back in the mid-2000s. Their most recent studio effort, last year’s ‘Truth Decay’, reached Number Four in the UK.
YMAS also earned two UK Number One albums with 2014’s ‘Cavalier Youth’ and 2021’s ‘Suckapunch’.
In a statement shared tonight (January 31), frontman Franceschi confirmed that the group are calling it quits.
“When we started YMAS we were kids. We only ever wanted longevity, to travel and to experience life as a group of friends,” he explained. “We feel like on the eve of our 20th anniversary as a band, now is a good time to call time.
“We’re in a fortunate position where our fans still want to see us live and come celebrate the life of this band. So that is what we will do for 2024 and 2025. We can’t wait to see our fans on the road.”
Per a press release, You Me At Six are scheduled to embark on a world tour in 2025 “to say goodbye to fans”. Specific details have not yet been confirmed, but you can sign up for updates here.
The band have posted a career highlights montage on social media too, captioning it: “This is the end. Thank you for being the heartbeat of this band. Final live shows taking place 2024/2025.” You can watch the video above.
Next month, YMAS will embark on their previously-announced ‘Cavalier Youth’ 10th anniversary tour with Deaf Havana. They’ll also play an intimate gig in Brighton on February 19 as part of this year’s BRITs Week in aid of War Child.
You Me At Six are set to headline both editions of Slam Dunk Festival 2024 in May.