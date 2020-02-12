News Music News

You Me At Six share Australian bushfire benefit single ‘Our House (The Mess We Made)’

Proceeds from the song will be donated to WIRES

Sofiana Ramli
You Me At Six release bushfire benefit single Our House
Credit: Press/Katy Cummings

You Me At Six have released a brand-new single titled ‘Our House (The Mess We Made)’ to help raise funds for Australian bushfire relief. Check it out below.

The English pop rock band will donate all proceeds from the song to WIRES Australian Wildlife Rescue Association. In a press statement, frontman Josh Franceschi said the track was written after the band had met with a geologist who informed them of the dire impacts of climate change. They later finished ‘Our House’ while recording in Thailand last October.

“We were inspired to address the issue of climate change, but equally by the hope that the youth have given me,” Franceschi said. “Never in my life have I seen a younger generation take to the streets to have their voices heard than on this subject. They want change, they want their futures back because our house is on fire, and we must act now.”

He continued: “Seeing footage of what has been happening in Australia, we felt compelled to do something to help those who are in need, both humans and wildlife. It’s for that reason we are using the most powerful tool at our disposal to help, music.”

Listen to ‘Our House (The Mess We Made)’ here.

You Me At Six are the latest act to play their part in the bushfire recovery, following Aussie artists Angie McMahon, Gordi and Delta Goodrem. Last week, The Gooch Palms released the song ‘Great Dividing Rage’, in hopes to raise funds to rebuild the Two Thumbs Wildlife Sanctuary.

Speaking to NME at Reading Festival last September, You Me At Six revealed that a follow-up to 2018’s ‘VI’ will arrive sometime this year. It will feature the previously released song ‘What’s It Like’.

